Property values up slightly

As the time to file appeals comes to an end, it appears most taxing entities will see an increase in property values in Coryell County.

For most property owners, the deadline to protest values is today (Wednesday). Coryell Central Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Mitch Fast said the deadline is either May 31 or 30 days after receiving the notice, whichever is later.

As of press time, Fast said there had not been a large number of protests so far this year.

