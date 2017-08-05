Property values up for much of county

Certified property values announced recently were—for the most part—up slightly from a year ago, Coryell Central Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Mitch Fast recently provided certified property values to each taxing entity in the county.

In many cases, the certified values were slightly lower than the estimate Fast provided in the spring.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/