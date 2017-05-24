Pearl Church of Christ holds first ‘Scholarship Sunday’

A new tradition was started May 7 with the first “Scholarship Sunday” at the Pearl Church of Christ. Scholarships from the church were first given in 1998 to Jody Coffman, Angela Hall, and Chris Ray, totaling $750, and were presented at Evant School graduation.

This year, the scholarships were given at the church at a special service to eight seniors, totaling $6,000.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/