Pearl Church of Christ holds first ‘Scholarship Sunday’

Wed, 05/24/2017 - 12:00am News Staff

A new tradition was started May 7 with the first “Scholarship Sunday” at the Pearl Church of Christ. Scholarships from the church were first given in 1998 to Jody Coffman, Angela Hall, and Chris Ray, totaling $750, and were presented at Evant School graduation.

This year, the scholarships were given at the church at a special service to eight seniors, totaling $6,000.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/

The Gatesville Messenger

116 S. 6th St.
Gatesville, TX 76528
PH: (254) 865-5212
FAX: (254) 865-2361
www.gatesvillemessenger.com

 