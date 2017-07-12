Parry elected president of ADC

Gatesville City Manager Bill Parry was recently elected as president of the board of directors for the Association of Defense Communities (ADC).

After retiring from 27 years of service with the U.S. Army, culminating with his final assignment as the garrison commander of Fort Hood, Parry was appointed the city manager of Gatesville in June 2015.

Between his retirement and appointment as city manager, Parry served as executive director of the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, a local military advocacy group that drives initiatives in support of Fort Hood. Prior to the election, Parry served as vice president of ADC’s Board of Directors for two years.

