Paint n’ park

Gatesville High School Student Council recently hosted a two-day “paint your spot” event. For the first time ever, seniors at GHS were allowed to purchase their space of choice and paint their own design with school approval. All funds benefit student council and a third paint day is in the works for seniors who were previously unable to attend.

