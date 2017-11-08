Over 1,600 votes cast during election early voting period

A grand total of 1,683 votes were cast during the early voting period for the Nov. 7 election.

This included a total of 11 mail-in ballots.

The election included seven state amendments, Gatesville school board and Oglesby City Council.

On Friday, Nov. 3, the last day of early voting, 80 voters hit the polling station from Copperas Cove, while Gatesville had a total of 128. An average of 176 voters turned out during the first week of voting, including a high of 192 voters on Oct. 25.

