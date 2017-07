When Nikole Watts Key and her daughters, Scout and Gracie, heard about Keep Gatesville Beautiful, they wanted to be involved. They took the weather-tattered Raby Park sign (top) home and refinished it (bottom) as their project to help Keep Gatesville Beautiful.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/