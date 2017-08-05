Oglesby ISD voters approve tax rasie

Voters in the Oglesby Independent School District gave a thumbs up to a tax increase to fund teacher raises and general operations and maintenance.

With 79 total votes, 60 people favored raising taxes competed to 18 against. There was one undervote.

“I’m very happy that it passed,” said OISD Superintendent David Maass. “I think it shows the community support and their confidence that we will do the right thing with the money.”

