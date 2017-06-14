Officer collapses/dies after use of force

A correctional officer at the Crain Unit passed away Friday during a medical emergency, following a use of force.

Shana Tedder, 41, was involved in the use of force with an offender at the Valley facility, one of several satellites of the Crain Unit. After it concluded, she complained of shortness of breath and walked to another area of the prison to rest, according to Jason Clark, public information director of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

