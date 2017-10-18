Need a steady hand

Five-year-old Tyler Outten tried his hand at stacking pennies during a Minute To Win It contest at the Turnersville Buffalo Stampede. The day-long event was held Saturday and included many activities for young and old alike, including a car show, petting zoo, rubber chicken contest, tall tale contest, barrel train rides, buffalo drawing contest, live entertainment and a silent auction.

