Man arrested on indecency charge

A 64-year-old Coryell County man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly having sexual contact with a child.

Jerry Alexander was charged with two counts of indecency with a child by contact, following a month-and-a-half long investigation by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a call in reference to the alleged incident at a residence outside of the Gatesville city limits.

