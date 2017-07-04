Maass named lone finalist for top OISD post

Tue, 07/04/2017 - 12:00am News Staff

David Maass, principal at Oglesby High School for the past four years, was named the lone finalist last week to become the next superintendent.

“I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” Maass said. “We have things going in the right direction in Oglesby and I want to continue that.”

The opening came up this summer when former Superintendent Jason Jones was named superintendent of the McMullen ISD.

 

