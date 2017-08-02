Living the dream

Web and Yasmin Hurd are living their dream after purchasing a home and moving from Gatesville to Progreso, Mexico.

The move will be featured on the Aug. 9 edition of House Hunters International scheduled to air at 9:30 p.m. Central Daylight Saving Time on HGTV. The episode is entitled “Yucatan Cowboy.”

“It was extremely fun,” Yasmin said about the experience. “They treated us like royalty...they were very professional.”

