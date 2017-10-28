Kennedy bids farewell to Gatesville

Ghosts and goblins and other scary creatures, along with more gentle people, such as princesses and super heroes, will fill the streets of downtown Gatesville today (Saturday) for the annual Boozaar.

Started in 2001, this makes the 17th edition of the Boozaar.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and continue to 8 p.m. with more than 30 Treat Stops and 60-plus booths.

A wide variety of games and activities will be offered at the booths.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/