Keep Gatesville Beautiful now affliated

Keep Gatesville Beautiful has officially joined the affiliate program of Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide community improvement, litter prevention, and beautification organization. KTB, a state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, sponsors and coordinates education and cleanup programs, such as the Great American Cleanup and the Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off in cooperation with the Texas Department of Transportation.

