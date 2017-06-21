Juneteenth celebrated Saturday

The Coalition for Community Awareness hosted a Juneteenth celebration Saturday afternoon in the area of Mills, 13th and 14th streets. Streets were blocked off for the celebration that included various booths, domino tournament, card games, bounce houses and the very popular water slide. The hot June temperatures made the water slide the most popular activity for many young people. The day also included a BBQ meal.

