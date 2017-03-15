Jonesboro cheerleaders conducting fundraiser

Two Jonesboro cheerleaders stopped by The Gatesville Messenger office last week to peddle tickets for a drawing to raise money for summer camp. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and may be purchased through April 1. The drawing for a Yeti cooler will be held during a dodge ball tournament at the school. Debbie Day, left, publisher of The Messenger, is shown purchasing tickets from Kari Watson, center, and Jordan Pearce.

