Incumbents sworn in

Gatesville City Council members joined Mayor Gary Chumley in recognizing three newly re-elected city council members – David Mitchell, Ward 1, Place 1; Meredith Rainer, Ward 1, Place 3; and Ronnie Viss, Ward 2, Place 5 – who were sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting.

The council declared the Nov. 7 election results and issued certificates of election to each member.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/