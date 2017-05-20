Improvements made at church

An attractive new sign in front of Gateway Baptist Church is indicative of improvements being made to the facility.

Pastor Mike Bragdon said the church at 2819 Highway 36 was built around 1978 and it was time to update the facility.

The renovation began with a new sound system and the addition of a sound booth, along with a projector and screen.

The upgrades also include painting, new carpet and new windows.

Among the projects on the horizon are renovation of the foyer and the fellowship area. But the physical plant is not the only changes being made at the church.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/