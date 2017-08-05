Honeybees a problem?

Honeybees may seem a nuisance to some and maybe a danger to others, but they play a valuable role in food production.

That’s why the Bell-Coryell Bee Club urges to call for help before destroying bee hives.

Rick Luton, president of the organization, honeybees are the primary pollinators because they are available throughout the growing season and pollinate a wide range of crops, such as almonds, apples, avocados, cucumbers, melons, pears and much more.

