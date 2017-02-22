Home destroyed by fire

A fire early Friday morning completely destroyed a two-story home in Jonesboro. Roger Hill, assistant fire chief at Jonesboro, reported the fire was reported about 8 a.m. at a home on County Road 317. Firefighters arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames. Jonesboro firefighters were aided by firefighters from Gatesville, Hamilton and Turnersville. The home was a complete loss.

