Here, chickie, chickie!

During the First United Methodist Church Harvest Fest on Saturday, revelers got to partake in “chicken poop bingo,” a twist on the much-loved parlor game. Much like traditional bingo, squares were sold prior to the event with buyers hoping their square would play host the rooster during his time of need. Participants watched in anticipation as the rooster made his selection after a lengthy amount of time. The Harvest Fest is an annual event that includes a dinner, bake sale, silent auctions and a bounce house for kids.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/