Hall of fame show to be held Friday in G’ville

Anji Pearl Black and Charlie Day will be the featured artists Friday for the monthly Gatesville Country Music Hall of Fame program.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. in the Gatesville City Auditorium, located inside city hall at 110 N. 8th Street. There is no admission charge and the public is invited to attend.

Day, the nephew of wellknown steel guitarist Jimmy Day, has performed with Willie Nelson, Charlie Pride, David Allen Coe, Merle Travis, Johnny Gimble, Johnny Lee, Web Pierce, Ferlin Huskey, Johnny Duncan, Floyd Tillman, and Mel Street just to name a few.

He played often on the Grand Ole Opry and was a regular on the Louisiana Hayride. Without any formal teaching, Day has been performing most of his life. He once owned his own music store where he built and sold steel guitars.

