Grand jury returns 34 felony indictments

A Coryell County grand jury last week returned at least 34 felony indictments, naming 30 individuals as defendants.

The indictments listed do not include those where the defendants have not yet been arrested for their charges.

Indictments made public were as follows:

—Michelle Renea Abrahamson, 35, Gatesville, possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 under 1 gram in a drug-free zone.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/