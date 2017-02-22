GISD strategic plan starting to take shape

A group of 28 community members, students, business owners, parents, local government and school personnel recently wrote the initial part of a strategic plan for the Gatesville Independent School District.

The group spent three full days developing the plan that includes the district’s beliefs, mission, objectives, parameters and strategies. Each section had several items listed. A small selection includes:

—“We believe positive relationships between teachers, students and parents are integral parts of a quality education.”

