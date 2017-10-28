GISD proposes educational initiative

The Gatesville Independent School District Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting to a packed crowd Monday night. Items on the full agenda included presentations as the board recognized outstanding students and teachers alike.

A landmark program proposed for the educational advancement of teachers, would-be teachers and students alike was presented to the board.

GISD’s “Grow Your Own” initiative seeks to partner GISD with area colleges and universities. The program would allow individuals who hope to become certified teachers or complete their teaching degree to do so by receiving a scholarship that matches funds from the college the student wishes to attend with funds from GISD.

