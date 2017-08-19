GISD election gets crowded

Candidates have started lining up for the Gatesville Independent School District Board of Trustees.

In the last week, four more candidates have filed to run for the school board. Charles Alderson, Rob Irwin, David Fincher and Katherine Lowrey Sullivant signed up at the administration office.

They join incumbent Dr. Stephen Norris, who has been on the school board since 1984, on the ballot. As of press time, incumbents Deborah Crosby Ford and Lisbeth Appelman had not filed for re-election.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/