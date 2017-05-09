GHS senior to get associate’s degree

Gatesville High School senior Cameron Kuhl will be the proud recipient of her associate’s degree before she even steps foot on the stage at her high school graduation this month.

Kuhl, daughter of Tammy and Jason Vandiver and Justin and Kelly Kuhl, has also served as secretary of her sophomore class, president of her junior class, and has been an active member of student council and the Culture Club.

The driven senior, who was also named the valedictorian for the class of 2017, spends her mornings attending classes at GHS, before driving to Temple after third period to attend additional courses at the Texas Bioscience Institute at Temple College.

