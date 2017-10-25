Gatesville child donates foot of hair

In three-and-a-half years, 8-year-old Brooklyn Pruitt felt the heartache of losing three grandparents to cancer.

But the Gatesville Elementary School student responded by using what she had to help others.

The daughter of Jeremy and Casey Pruitt, Brooklyn got her first real haircut recently to benefit children who have lost their hair through chemotherapy, radiation, burns or other medical issues. Brooklyn donated 12 inches of hair to Wigs for Kids, which provides hair replacement systems at no cost to children or their families.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/