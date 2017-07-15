First patient graduates new program at CMHS

Odell Patterson is officially the first patient to graduate from the Coryell Memorial Pulmonary Rehabilitation program, a component of Coryell Memorial’s physical therapy department.

Patterson, who suffers from pulmonary disease, struggled with breathing and physical activity.

Since completing the program, he’s ready to take on the world again.

“I feel a whole lot better now... thanks to [the staff], I’m getting back to where I can do things again,” Patterson said.

