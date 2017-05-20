Family collecting shoes to obtain service dog
Sat, 05/20/2017 - 12:00am News Staff
KALEY BRANCH
Emma Lasater radiates sunshine.
The Mansfield, Texas seventhgrader, granddaughter of Gatesville residents Sherry and Ken Budenich, may have been dealt a rough hand in the game of life, but she continues to triumph over each obstacle with strength, perseverance and that trademark dimpled smile.
“She is such a happy girl,” Sherry Budenich said. “She always has a smile on her face.”
