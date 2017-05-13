Evant names top honor graduates

Shayna Kay Slone was named valedictorian of the 2017 Evant High School graduating class, while Alondra Duron earned salutatorian honors.

The top two students will deliver speeches at the May 26 commencement exercises.

Slone, the daughter of James and Misty Slone, plans to study biomedical sciences at Texas A&M University. Upon obtaining a degree, she plans to enter the field of occupational therapy. Her high school career was filled with many honors, including first team all-district in basketball and academic all-district in both volleyball and basketball.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/