County returns two convictions

Two convictions were made in Coryell County last week, making it a landmark week for the local judicial system.

A capital murder trial and a felony sexual assault trial were both held in Gatesville.

At 2 a.m., on the morning of Friday, Nov. 3, a Coryell County jury found two men guilty of killing a Killeen man in a Walmart parking lot in Copperas Cove.

According to a press release from Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd, Ta’Darius Davis, 23, of Killeen, was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

