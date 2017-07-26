County Judge John Firth will not seek re-election in 2018

Coryell County Judge John Firth on Monday announced he will not seek another term in next year’s election.

“It has been a great honor to serve Coryell County for the past 10 years. I have enjoyed every day of it,” Firth said. “(I’m not seeking re-election) due to a combination of my health and family values. A career politician is not what the citizens of this great county need. I consider myself to be a civil servant, not a career politician. It’s time to allow different ideas to surface from a new county judge.”

Firth was appointed to the position in June 2007, following the death of County Judge Riley Simpson. In 2008, Firth ran for the final two years of Simpson’s unexpired term and then was re-elected in 2010 and 2014.

