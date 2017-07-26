Coryell Museum & Historical Center

Way in the back of Coryell Museum, near the cotton wagon, are three sets of displays of barbed wire used in or near Coryell County. All three are just under five feet tall and show an amazing variety of wire. Some of these displays were history projects assigned by Lloyd Mitchell at Gatesville High School when he taught history.

Barbed wire was developed and manufactured about 1880 and the trouble began. It was immediately adopted by the small farmer and stockman as a protection to their crops against the free range cattle, and to confine their own small herd.

