Commissioners hold budget workshops

Department heads and elected officials presented their fiscal year 2017-2018 budget requests to Coryell County commissioners this week.

Among those to request an increase in funding was newly-elected Sheriff Scott Williams. In addition to asking commissioners for a 4 percent pay increase for officers and personnel, Williams also requested the addition of six new deputies, two dispatchers, one investigator, a records clerk and a training coordinator.

