Commissioners adopt proposed budget

Coryell County’s FY 2018 proposed budget was approved at Monday’s commissioner’s meeting.

Over the past several months, County Judge John Firth, along with the four commissioners, have been shaping the influx of budget requests from department heads into a feasible proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Among these proposed increases are an additional two employees and a $154,730 monetary increase for the district attorney, $219,000 and one additional staff member for the jail and $434,60, plus five new staff members, for the sheriff’s department.

Although Sheriff Scott Williams initially requested $386,418 in budget increases, after cuts were made from the department’s budget in other areas, the proposed total increase now equates to $434,605, up 15.30 percent from last year.

