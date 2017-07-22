Claude Williams to present original play

Local actor Claude Williams is set to return his talents to the Gatesville auditorium stage July 27-29.

Williams, who wrote and is producing the play, “After the Pain,” will present his gospel “dramadey” to benefit the Virginia Redic Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund.

“A large portion of the proceeds will benefit the scholarship, named after my mother. Not only was she the matriarch of our family, but she was like a matriarch to our neighborhood,” Williams explained. “It will be presented to a 2018 graduating student. The other portion, I will put towards a dream and desire I have, which is to open up a performing arts studio here in Gatesville.”

