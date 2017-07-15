City accused of ‘unfair trade practice’

A local businessman believes the City of Gatesville is in direct competition with his business and he is demanding it stop immediately.

Dean Smith, owner of Texas Station Event Center, addressed his concerns with the city council at Tuesday’s meeting.

Smith said the Gatesville Civic Center is currently advertising and renting that facility for the same type of events as his business, such as weddings, receptions, parties, dances and other special occasions.

“This is an unfair trade practice that I believe to be against the law,” Smith said. “I cannot and should not be expected to compete against my own tax dollars.”

