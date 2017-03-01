Church goes to court over property rights

A battle is brewing over ownership of property for the First Presbyterian Church of Gatesville (FPC) and the matter could be decided in court.

On Jan. 27, First Presbyterian Church filed a lawsuit in the new 440th Judicial District Court in Gatesville, seeking protection of church property and asking the court to declare that the right to control the property belongs to the FPC and not the church’s former denomination, Presbyterian Church (USA), PC(USA).

According to a statement from the church through its attorney, Kent C. Krause, the lawsuit was filed following a unanimous vote by its governing board known as its Session. In addition to addressing the property issues, the Session wanted to provide a time period during which the church members could also consider FPC’s future relationship with PC(USA).

