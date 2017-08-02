Charges filed for arson, assault

A Coryell County man is being held on an $85,000 bond after being accused of assaulting his wife and setting their mobile home on fire.

Oscar R. Fajardo, 68, has remained in the Coryell County Jail since his arrest on July 25.

About 9:10 p.m. deputies responded to a call in the 1900 block of County Road 341 when the victim’s father called authorities and reported Fajardo was pouring gasoline through the mobile home.

