Burn ban starts Sunday

A county-wide burn ban will go into effect at sundown on Sunday.

Following a recommendation from Coryell County Fire Chief Billy Vaden, commissioners voted to approve the ban at Monday’s regular business meeting.

“Hot temperatures and little to no rain is expected,” said Coryell County Judge John Firth. “The heat index this week will be 108-110 degrees. I encourage citizens to safely burn off what you need to burn off by sunset on Sunday to mitigate the risk of wildfires.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/