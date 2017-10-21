Britney Mooney named ‘Teacher of the Month’

The Gatesville Lions Club this week honored Britney Mooney as their “Teacher of the Month” for September.

A first grade teacher, Mooney is a graduate of Texas A&M University-Central Texas. She is in her sixth year as an educator— all with the Gatesville Independent School District.

“I am privileged to work at a wonderful campus with an excellent team and sweet students,” Mooney said. “It’s an honor to be named Teacher of the Month.”

