Boozaar scheduled Saturday

The annual Boozaar, one of the most anticipated events in Gatesville, will be held Saturday in the downtown area.

Most of the hundreds of people who attend will dress in costume to visit the Treat Stops and all the food and game booths.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and continue to 8 p.m. with more than 30 Treat Stops and 60-plus booths. A costume contest will be held for kids and adults.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/