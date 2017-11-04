Assembly leaves lasting impact

On April 20, 1999, 17-year-old Rachel Joy Scott became the first victim of a murderous rampage at Columbine High School in Littleton, CO. Scott was widely regarded to those that knew her as a kind, honest and compassionate person of faith, defined by her love and desire to serve.

These traits continue to def ne her legacy with Rachel’s Challenge, a nation-wide school outreach program that promotes kindness, acceptance and positivity. Recently, Rachel’s Challenge was brought to Gatesville, largely in part to the Gatesville High School Student Council. “Student council came across the program and it was brought to me this past summer,” GHS principal Dr. Yancey Sanderson explained.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/