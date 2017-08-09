Agencies combine to clear log jam

Thanks to the efforts of several partners, the half-mile long log jam that has clogged a portion of the Leon River near Mother Neff State Park has been cleared.

During flooding events, the Texas 236 Highway bridge crossing the Leon River near Mother Neff State Park became a stopping point for large trees, contributing to more flooding and damage.

Several park facilities have been impacted as a result, including damage to three major day-use sites and 20 tent campsites that remain closed. Of the approximately 400 acres that create Mother Neff, about 80 acres were impacted by flooding.

A Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) park, Mother Neff’s first planners worked toward protecting the park’s buildings from floodwaters by building riverside campgrounds as high above water as possible. Despite these efforts, severe flooding has closed the park several times over the years resulting in the need for major repairs.

