A large number of vehicles attended the “cruise in” Saturday sponsored by the Roamin’ Chariots Car Club. The club, which formed in 2009, hosts a “cruise in” each month at O’Reilly Auto Parts and also takes road trips to other similar events in the area. All types of vehicles are welcome.

