By R.C. Davis Messenger Sports Editor

The Gatesville Hornets fought for their playoff lives Tuesday night in Robinson for a four seed spot in the District 17-4A playoffs. Gatesville needed a win and a Lorena loss against La Vega to clinch the final bid. Unfortunately, the Hornets fell short in overtime, 49-46. February has been a bitter cold month for the Hornets, who have not won a game since Jan. 31 against Hillsboro, 58-56.

