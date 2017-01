The Gatesville Hornets boys soccer team went up against Academy Friday night and the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Academy scored in the 52nd minute to take a 1-0 lead. David Saldivar was able to knot the game at one apiece with 25 seconds left off of an Aaron James assist.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/