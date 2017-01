Jessica Ortiz pushed the ball up the field in the opening game for the Gatesville Hornet soccer team. Ortiz scored the only goal for the Hornets in a 3-1 loss. The Hornets will host Lampasas at 7 p.m. Tuesday at McKamie Stadium.

